Nicki Minaj Urges Fans To Stop Harassing Haters: 'Never Threaten Anyone'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 7, 2023
Nicki Minaj's fans will do anything to protect their queen. After years of watching them go after every person who has done her wrong, the Harajuku Barbie is telling the Barbz to stand down.
In an Instagram Story she posted over the weekend, the Pink Friday rapper instructed her fans to stop harassing people on her behalf. Minaj did not cite a particular event that inspired her warning. However, it seems like she wants all the die-hard Barbz to relax sending people threatening messages in her defense.
“Dear Barbz, be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf,” Minaj wrote.
Nicki Minaj tells her fans not to threaten anyone on her behalf‼️ pic.twitter.com/nbXt9gRDIr— Hotist (@TheHotist) November 6, 2023
“Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest or not. I don’t [and] never have condoned that," she continued.
In the same message, she also reminded the Barbz about her forthcoming album Pink Friday 2. The album was supposed to arrive in October, however, she was forced to push the release date back to November. In a recent announcement, Minaj explained that she still plans to release new music in this month. Unfortunately, she had to push the album back again to December due to issues with the vinyl copies.
“We ended up not being able to get the vinyls in time for first week, and they were actually available for December 1st, the following week,” Minaj explained. “So, I chose between December 1st and my birthday, and I chose my birthday.”
Look out for Pink Friday 2 dropping on December 8.