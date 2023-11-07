“Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest or not. I don’t [and] never have condoned that," she continued.



In the same message, she also reminded the Barbz about her forthcoming album Pink Friday 2. The album was supposed to arrive in October, however, she was forced to push the release date back to November. In a recent announcement, Minaj explained that she still plans to release new music in this month. Unfortunately, she had to push the album back again to December due to issues with the vinyl copies.



“We ended up not being able to get the vinyls in time for first week, and they were actually available for December 1st, the following week,” Minaj explained. “So, I chose between December 1st and my birthday, and I chose my birthday.”



Look out for Pink Friday 2 dropping on December 8.