Restaurant Chain Serves Best Fried Chicken In Florida

Fried chicken is one of America's favorite comfort foods. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, many parts of the beloved bird can be cooked into a delicious meal. Whether you're eating it alongside a fluffy waffle, or sharing a bucket full of wings and drumsticks with others, it's always a good time to enjoy some fried chicken.

If you're on the hunt for some top-tier fried chicken, Cheapism updated its list of the best ones in every state, and where you can find them. According to the roundup, Florida's best place to grab fried chicken is Yardbird! Here's why it was chosen:

"Yardbird Southern Table & Bar has expanded to L.A., Las Vegas, Dallas, and Singapore with its embrace of Southern cooking traditions and recipes from the grandmother of restaurant group CEO John Kunkel, brining meat for 27 hours before dredging it in spices and flour and frying it up. Start with one of three varieties of biscuits or end with bacon chocolate cake or a fried Oreo."