Soulja Boy Snaps Back At J. Cole Following Interview With Lil Yachty

“‘Nah that’s not the thing that I love. Like what? Y’all f**king with this?’ I was one of them," Cole continued. "But there was a part of me that had a realization. I was proud of myself for this realization. So I was like, ‘Bruh, you a hater. Like yo, you are literally hating. You know you like this s**t.’”



Unfortunately, Soulja Boy didn't appreciate Cole mentioning his name. After the interview dropped last week, he slammed Cole during an Instagram Live session and in several other posts online throughout the weekend. Following his rant, Nicki Minaj went live with Soulja Boy last night and helped him realize that Cole didn't actually diss him. Their conversation led to an apology from Soulja Boy. Check out their conversation below.