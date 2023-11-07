Soulja Boy Snaps Back At J. Cole Following Interview With Lil Yachty
By Tony M. Centeno
November 7, 2023
Soulja Boy went all the way in on J. Cole after he was convinced that the North Carolina native dissed him in a recent interview.
On Monday, November 6, the "She Make It Clap" rapper took to his X/Twitter account and doubled down on his criticism of Cole. He called him a "b***h" and shamed him for receiving his first No. 1 record with Drake. He also called Cole an "industry puppet" and told him to "stay in his lane."
"N***az will slap the s**t out you, f**k your opinion dirty stank dreads having ass b***h @JColeNC," Soulja Boy wrote.
Soulja Boy was infuriated by a portion of Cole's recent interview on Lil Yachty's A Safe Space podcast. During their conversation, The Off-Season rapper said he initially resisted listening to and embracing unique artists like Soulja Boy. However, he realized that he was just hating and eventually agreed that the music was actually fire.
“Around the time Soulja Boy came out, I don’t know how this happened but I had a realization within myself ’cause I’m hearing that s**t and I’m like, ‘Man this s**t, Soulja Boy tell em,” Cole explained. “Sounds crazy to say now ’cause it’s such a classic to me, but at that time, I had resistance. Similar to when you came out and your class came out, I had resistance.”
J. Cole writes deep lyrics and he thought Soulja Boy's lyrics were trash
But at every party, he'd be dancing to Soulja Boy songs with his friends
That's when he realized he was being a hater
“‘Nah that’s not the thing that I love. Like what? Y’all f**king with this?’ I was one of them," Cole continued. "But there was a part of me that had a realization. I was proud of myself for this realization. So I was like, ‘Bruh, you a hater. Like yo, you are literally hating. You know you like this s**t.’”
Unfortunately, Soulja Boy didn't appreciate Cole mentioning his name. After the interview dropped last week, he slammed Cole during an Instagram Live session and in several other posts online throughout the weekend. Following his rant, Nicki Minaj went live with Soulja Boy last night and helped him realize that Cole didn't actually diss him. Their conversation led to an apology from Soulja Boy. Check out their conversation below.
Nicki Minaj helps end the feud btwn Soulja Boy + J. Cole during an Instagram Live.