'Stranger Things' Teases Fans With First Look At Opening Scene Of Season 5

Stranger Things fans got a sneak peek at the opening scene of the final season. On Tuesday, November 7th, the writers' room Twitter account shared the following teaser: "Darkness. The sound of COLD WILD. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song:"

Fans flooded the comment section with theories— one fan was convinced the child singing is going to be Will Byers— and passionate pleas for more information. "Your [sic.] teasing us with crumbs.. please more!" one fan begged.