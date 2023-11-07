'Stranger Things' Teases Fans With First Look At Opening Scene Of Season 5
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 7, 2023
Stranger Things fans got a sneak peek at the opening scene of the final season. On Tuesday, November 7th, the writers' room Twitter account shared the following teaser: "Darkness. The sound of COLD WILD. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song:"
Fans flooded the comment section with theories— one fan was convinced the child singing is going to be Will Byers— and passionate pleas for more information. "Your [sic.] teasing us with crumbs.. please more!" one fan begged.
Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1. pic.twitter.com/TIkf1DNipu— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2023
In September, the official Stranger Things social media account shared another teaser with the caption "Excuse our mess..." The 10-second-long video showed the Scoops Ice Cream Parlor sign and Steve (Joe Keery) and Robyn's (Maya Hawke) "You Rule/You Suck" scoreboard in a large pile of rubble.
The fifth and final season of the beloved sci-fi show is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2025 at the earliest per What's On Netflix. In addition, Finn Wolfhard teased fans during an interview with GQ by saying that he would be 22 years old when the fifth season gets released. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, who made a name for herself as Eleven, opened up about how she felt about the show coming to an end. “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it's like senior year," she told the outlet. "You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”