The Absolute 'Best Pizza Place' In Massachusetts

Though pizza is a very beloved dish in the modern world, it has origins dating back to ancient civilizations.

According to History.com, ancient Romans, Egyptians, and Greeks consumed pieces of flatbread with toppings that evolved into the pizza we know and love today. Crafted in densely populated areas of working-class Neapolitans in 600 b.c., the first pizzas featured simple ingredients such as olive oil, garlic, cheese, and tomatoes. Centuries passed, and the dish that was once considered a "disgusting" staple among poor residents of Napoli, Italy, began to take off in the Northeastern United States around the 1940s. Soon after, other Italian cities began to cherish and perfect the dish, and the rest is history!

So, the question is, what is your favorite pizza?

Today, we're a little more complex than slapping some vegetables on flatbread and calling it a day. In 2023, there are a lot more decisions to make. What size do you want your pizza? Do you want your crust to be thick and flaky or thin and crispy? And should it be stuffed with extra cheese? What about toppings? Now, that's a whole other conversation. Do you keep it simple with cheese and pepperoni, or go all out with deluxe? Regardless of your pizza preferences, there is one place in each state known for serving up the best pizza around!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in all of Massachusetts is served at Galleria Umberto in Boston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best pizza place in the entire state:

"A pizza parlor with history, Galleria Umberto has been operating at Hanover Street since 1974, and is still family-run. It has an unassuming exterior and interior, but the food speaks for itself. Favorites include the meat and cheese-stuffed arancini, the greasy Sicilian squares, the pizzettes (small pieces), the panzerotti (savory turnovers), and the calzone. Be prepared to line up – and to need napkins. It’s also cash-only."

