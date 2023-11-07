Chain restaurants and cafes may be convenient — with menus that pretty much stay the same wherever you go — but some of the best meals and friendliest service can be found at smaller businesses. Plus, frequenting locally-owned and independent shops is a great way to support your own community while also sampling good food and drinks.

Based on reviews and rankings from sites like Yelp and Food & Wine, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shop in each state. The top choice for Ohio is Deeper Roots Coffee, which has several locations around Cincinnati. Here's what the site had to say:

"After forging a cooperative relationship with a community of coffee farmers in Santa María de Jesús, Guatemala, a group of friends founded Deeper Roots Coffee in Cincinnati in 2011. Since then, they've continued to collaborate with like-minded coffee producers from diverse regions, exploring taste, quality, and sustainability. Deeper Roots started as a roastery, but they've since opened three coffee bars in town, and each is quaint and charming. For aspiring coffee aficionados, they also offer a variety of classes from cupping to espresso making to manual brewing methods."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to read up on the best local coffee shops around the country.