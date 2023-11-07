The Top 'Hidden Gem' Tourist Spot In Colorado

Americans love experiencing the best of what certain places have to offer, whether it's steep, snowy slopes, picturesque beaches, or quirky museums you won't find anywhere else. There are some places, however, that are criminally underrated and deserve more attention from travelers.

That's why HawaiianIslands.com rounded up the best "hidden gem" tourist spot in every state. According to the website, Colorado's top hidden gem tourist attraction is Aspen Shooting!

Located in Basalt, this club offers both safe instruction and target practice with pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Both beginners and experts are welcome to hone their marksmanship with stunning mountain views in the background.

Here's how analysts determined their top picks:

"HawaiianIslands.com went in search of the little-reviewed but highest-rated museums, landmarks, parks, gardens and historic sites to be found in every U.S. state and major city. Based on their average rating, we went in search of the top five highest-rated attractions within each state and five major cities that have fewer than 100 (but at least 25) publicly available reviews. We could then isolate the highest-rated attraction of a certain type (e.g., parks and gardens) within each state."

If you're interested in other highly-rated tourist spots, visit hawaiianislands.com for the full report.