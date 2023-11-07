The Top 'Hidden Gem' Tourist Spot In Washington

Americans love experiencing the best of what certain places have to offer, whether it's steep, snowy slopes, picturesque beaches, or quirky museums you won't find anywhere else. There are some places, however, that are criminally underrated and deserve more attention from travelers.

That's why HawaiianIslands.com rounded up the best "hidden gem" tourist spot in every state. According to the website, Washington State's top hidden gem tourist attraction is Goldendale Reindeer!

Located in Goldendale, this reindeer farm was inspired by a married couple's travails across the Pacific Northwest. According to a TripAdvisor review from July, visitors can walk, feed, and pet the reindeer and other animals during an interactive tour. It's also a great opportunity to learn more about these majestic creatures.