Washington Man Stops At Store For Iced Tea, Wins Massive Lottery Prize

By Zuri Anderson

November 7, 2023

Cash Pile Lottery
Photo: Michael Burrell / iStock / Getty Images

A Washington is thousands of dollars richer thanks to a stop at a convenience store for some iced tea, KOMO reports. According to the Washington Lottery, an Everett father identified as D.B. stopped at the Evergreen Food Store in Everett after dropping his son off at school.

He purchased three Scratch tickets along with his iced tea. Two of those tickets didn't yield anything, but his third one turned out to be a winner! That lottery ticket scored him $500,000.

"Even though he was alone, he couldn’t help but look around the room and ask out loud, 'Did I really win this?'" he said, per a Washington Lottery news release. The lucky winner called his mother first about the good news and even offered to pay off her medical debt.

"You can retire now," D.B. told his mom, according to lottery officials. He also plans on buying a car for his son and putting some money into his college fund.

This wasn't the first time fortune shined down on the Everett man. Six years ago, be bought a winning $1,000 scratch ticket from Evergreen Food Store. Three years after that win, he purchased a $10,000 winning Scratch ticket again from the same store, officials revealed.

