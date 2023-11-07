A doorbell camera caught the surprising moment a bear steals a Florida family's $45 Uber Eats order moments after the delivery driver dropped it off. Laidy Guiterrez and Daniel Bula told FOX 35 they were waiting for their Taco Bell dinner when the hulking creature decided to claim the meal for itself on November 3.

Footage shared with the news station shows a black bear walking up to the Orlando-area home minutes after the Uber Eats driver left the meal on the front porch. The hungry thief picks up the bag with its mouth before making its leisurely escape.

"He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda," Nina Castro, Laidy and Daniel's niece, described to reporters.

Guiterrez later uploaded the fascinating video to social media, racking up over 162,000 views and counting. Despite the funny nature of the situation, she also realizes she could've had a dangerous encounter with the animal. The family opened the door 10 minutes after the bear left with their food, and now they check the cameras before leaving their home.

There is some good news: Guiterrez said she ended up getting a refund for her stolen food.