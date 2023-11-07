WATCH: 'Massive Fire' Destroys Beloved National Landmark In California

Locals were awakened by the smell of smoke and the sound of helicopters flying overhead after a massive fire broke out at the Tustin Air Base on Tuesday (November 7), destroying a beloved piece of national history. 70 firefighters and 11 fire engines arrived at the base to find a hangar up in flames around 1:00 a.m. According to the Los Angeles Times, the burning hangar contained a 1942 World War II-era blimp (referred to as the North blimp) on display at the former Marine Corps air station. John Gaita, a former Marine Corps helicopter pilot stationed at the base in the 1990s, commented on the historical significance of the incident.

"History just went up in flames."

The fire was so large when firefighters arrived that helicopters were deployed to dump water on the burning structure from above. Due to the structure's wooden nature, firefighters were ordered to let the hangar "fall on its own" before attempting to extinguish the flames. The north hangar was one of two large hangars erected at the air base during World War II. Before Tuesday, it existed as one of the "world’s largest free-standing wooden structures" featured on the Register of National Historic Places.

Orange County Fire Authority chief Brian Fennessy labeled the horrific event a "sad day for the city of Tustin, for all of Orange County.” Orange County Fire Authority shared video footage of the burning hangar on Facebook, providing safety tips to locals who continue to endure deteriorated air quality due to heavy smoke from the fire.

"The hangar continues to burn with the collapse of sections at a time. Because of extremely dangerous conditions, firefighters will monitor to ensure the fire remains contained. Firefighters will remain on scene and in the area throughout the day. Smoke will be seen - if you smell smoke or are sensitive to it, please close your doors and windows."