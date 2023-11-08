Arizona Woman Feeding Elk Leads To The State's First Deadly Elk Attack

In a tragedy that has shaken the entirety of Arizona, a woman lost her life in what is believed to be the state's first fatal elk attack.

The unsettling event occurred on October 26th in the Pine Lake community, in which a well-meaning series of actions turned into a harrowing turn of events.

The woman's husband arrived home around 6 p.m. to a chilling sight — his wife lay in their backyard, bearing injuries consistent with a brutal elk trampling.

Although there were no eyewitnesses, the husband discovered a knocked-over bucket of corn nearby, suggesting that his wife might have been feeding the elk. Realizing the gravity of the situation, he swiftly dialed 911, initiating an urgent response to her injuries.

Medical efforts were made to save the woman's life as she was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the incident ultimately proved fatal, with the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office attributing her passing to an accidental cause.

This unsettling occurrence has drawn attention to the potential dangers associated with feeding wildlife. Elk attacks are rare, but when animals become habituated to human interactions due to feeding, the risks escalate.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is now actively urging residents to refrain from feeding elk and other wildlife, emphasizing the need to keep these animals a safe distance away to prevent future incidents of this nature.