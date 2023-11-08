Boosie Badazz Reacts After Sexyy Red Says She's The 'Modern Day Boosie'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 9, 2023
Boosie Badazz is more than flattered after Sexyy Red compared herself to him.
On Tuesday, November 7, TMZ asked the Baton Rouge native how he felt about the "SkeeYee" rapper's claim that she's the "modern day Boosie" in a post on X/Twitter, which she uploaded last weekend. The 40-year-old ain't mad about her post at all. Boosie's convinced that she was just showing him some love. He also agreed that he and Big Sexyy have a few things in common and that they're relatable to a lot of people.
"I feel like she giving me my flowers," Boosie explained.
"I don't get my flowers a lot," he continued. "I'm a ratchet hood n***a who's still getting money who's still getting a bankroll so I ain't take it in no way but she showing me love. She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches and people can relate to us."
Boosie also plans to collaborate with Sexyy Red in the near future. He told the outlet that he already sent her a record which will also feature BeatKing. He's currently waiting for her to send it back so they can get some more money together. The "No Juice" rapper is also preparing to release a new film on his birthday (November 14), and is working on a collaborative project with Cash Money's B.G., who was recently released from prison.
Meanwhile, Sexyy Red is also collaborating with other rappers in her lane like Kevin Gates. Gates just dropped his "Yonce Freestyle" featuring the "Pound Town" rapper and B.G. Listen to it below.