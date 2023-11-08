Boosie Badazz Reacts After Sexyy Red Says She's The 'Modern Day Boosie'

"I don't get my flowers a lot," he continued. "I'm a ratchet hood n***a who's still getting money who's still getting a bankroll so I ain't take it in no way but she showing me love. She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches and people can relate to us."



Boosie also plans to collaborate with Sexyy Red in the near future. He told the outlet that he already sent her a record which will also feature BeatKing. He's currently waiting for her to send it back so they can get some more money together. The "No Juice" rapper is also preparing to release a new film on his birthday (November 14), and is working on a collaborative project with Cash Money's B.G., who was recently released from prison.



Meanwhile, Sexyy Red is also collaborating with other rappers in her lane like Kevin Gates. Gates just dropped his "Yonce Freestyle" featuring the "Pound Town" rapper and B.G. Listen to it below.

