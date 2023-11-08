California Mountain Town Named Among 'America's Coolest Mountain Towns'

Hallmark season is just around the corner. When the snow begins to fall, we all start dreaming about life in a cozy mountain town where we're friends with our neighbors and the barista at the cute local coffee shop has our order memorized like the main characters in the Hallmark Christmas movies. And what better place to live out that vision than in one of California's coolest and most beautiful mountain towns?

According to a list compiled by Tripadvisor, the coolest mountain town in California is Truckee. Other stunning American mountain towns that made the list include Jackson, Wyoming, Joseph, Oregon, Park City, Utah, and Taos, New Mexico to name a few.

Here's what Tripadvisor had to say about the coolest mountain town in California:

"The region will always be associated with the ill-fated Donner Party, and you can learn about their tragic history at the Donner Memorial State Park and Emigrant Trail Museum. Back in town, the Old Truckee Jail Museum and the Truckee Railroad Museum are small but mighty local institutions that offer a window into the past, and many of the well-preserved buildings that once housed saloons and mercantile shops are now occupied by stylish boutiques and elegant restaurants, like Pianeta Ristorante; over the years, the building transformed from a saloon to a post office to a laundromat to a bookshop, and old bottles found in the basement suggested it might have even been a Chinese opium den during its wilder days."

For a continued list of the coolest mountain towns across the country visit tripadvisor.com.