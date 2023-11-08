California Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across California coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in California can be found at Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken in Los Angeles. Cheapism recommended ordering their Fried Chicken Sandwich!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in California:

"The talented husband-wife duo behind Howlin' Ray's brought the heat of on-trend Nashville hot chicken to L.A. and have kept the bar high (and lines long) with a phenomenal sandwich. It features a huge boneless breast with a flavorful crust, topped with sliced pickles, cole slaw, and Southern-style comeback sauce on a buttered and toasted bun. Pick a heat level on a scale from cool Country to the searing Howlin' — just be ready for the delicious burn. Also on the menu are quarter birds, half birds, tenders, and wings."

For a continued list of the best places to enjoy fried chicken around the country visit cheapism.com.