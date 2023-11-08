Eagles Lose Key Defensive Starter To Injury: Report
By Jason Hall
November 8, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has reportedly been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (November 8).
Dean, who called defensive signals during the 2023 season, will reportedly see a foot specialist "to determine a course of action but he's expected to be placed on IR," according to Garafolo.
Dean was selected by the Eagles at No. 83 overall in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft following a decorated career at Georgia, which included being selected as a unanimous All-American and the Butkus Award winner, as well as winning the College Football Playoff National Championship during his final season with the Bulldogs.
#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Dean, who called the defensive signals to start this season, will see a foot specialist to determine a course of action but he’s expected to be placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/SE2sEykwLW— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2023
Dean appeared in 17 games during his rookie season and all three of the Eagles' playoff games during their NFC Championship season in 2022. The 22-year-old has seen an expanded role in 2023, making four starts in five appearances after battling a pedal foot injury earlier in the season.
"You don't have to ask much of him," said head coach Nick Sirianni of Dean in October via SI.com. "He wants to be around at all times. He's a football junkie. Always trying to be around it. You saw that he was at the game. Sometimes you don't always take guys to the away games. He really wanted to be there. He was great on the sideline."