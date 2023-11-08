Eagles Lose Key Defensive Starter To Injury: Report

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has reportedly been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (November 8).

Dean, who called defensive signals during the 2023 season, will reportedly see a foot specialist "to determine a course of action but he's expected to be placed on IR," according to Garafolo.

Dean was selected by the Eagles at No. 83 overall in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft following a decorated career at Georgia, which included being selected as a unanimous All-American and the Butkus Award winner, as well as winning the College Football Playoff National Championship during his final season with the Bulldogs.