Ex-CIA Agent Drugged, Sexually Abused Dozens Of Women In Multiple Countries

A former CIA agent pleaded guilty to numerous federal charges for drugging and sexually abusing over two dozen women while he was stationed in several countries around the world.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond admitted to drugging and sexually assaulting several women between 2006 and 2020. He also photographed and recorded hundreds of videos of at least 28 women while they were unconscious. In some of the videos, Raymond can be seen touching the women who were nude or partially nude.

Raymond was arrested in 2020 while he was stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. He met a girl on Tinder and invited her back to his apartment. A neighbor heard the woman calling for help and called the police. The woman told police that she blacked out and was sexually assaulted.

That sparked the investigation into Raymond, which uncovered over two dozen victims dating back to 2006.

Raymond faces up to 24 and 30 years behind bars. He will be under supervised release for the rest of his life and will have to pay restitution to his victims. He will be sentenced on September 19, 2024.