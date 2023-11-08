FDA Approves New Weight Loss Drug From Eli Lilly

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new weight loss drug from Eli Lilly. The drug, Zepbound, has been approved for adults who are obese or those who are overweight and have at least one underlying condition, such as type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure.

Zepbound is an injectable drug that must be taken once a week. It works by targeting two blood sugar hormones that help reduce appetite and improve how the body breaks down fat.

Clinical trials showed that patients saw a drastic reduction in weight when Zepbound was used. In that trial, patients lost an average of 52 pounds over 72 weeks while using the drug and adhering to a strict diet and exercise program.

Eli Lilly said it expects to have Zepbound available in the U.S. by the end of the year.

"Far too many hurdles continue to prevent people living with obesity from accessing obesity treatments that could lead to significant weight loss," said Mike Mason, executive vice president and president of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity. "Broader access to these medicines is critical, which is why Lilly is committed to working with healthcare, government, and industry partners to ensure people who may benefit from Zepbound can access it."