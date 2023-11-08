Former Middle School Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Student

A former Maryland middle school teacher is accused of having sex with a then-14-year-old 8th grade student nearly a decade ago.

Melissa Marie Curtis, 31, of Upper Marlboro, was recently charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses, according to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX 5 DC. The alleged incident took place in Curtis' vehicle and several Montgomery County residences between January and May 2015, when the then-22-year-old teacher was working at Montgomery Village Middle School.

The now-adult male recently came forward with allegations of abuse against Curtis, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a news release shared on Tuesday (November 8). Curtis is accused of having sexual intercourse with the then-teenager more than 20 times, as well as providing him with alcohol and marijuana.

The then-22-year-old had been teaching for approximately two years at the time, having also worked at Lakelands Park Middle School, according to police. A warrant for Curtis' arrest was issued on October 31 and she surrendered to authorities on November 7.

Police said they suspect additional victims could be linked to the accusations against Curtis. The former teacher is currently awaiting a bond hearing in relation to the charges, according to police.