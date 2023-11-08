Former Super Bowl Champion Matt Ulrich Dead At 41: Report

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Matt Ulrich has reportedly died at the age of 41, according to team owner Jim Irsay.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family," Irsay wrote on his X account Wednesday (November 8).

Ulrich played for the Colts during both of his two NFL seasons, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and appearing in 10 career regular-season games, including five during the team's Super Bowl XLI season in 2006.