Former Super Bowl Champion Matt Ulrich Dead At 41: Report
By Jason Hall
November 8, 2023
Former Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Matt Ulrich has reportedly died at the age of 41, according to team owner Jim Irsay.
"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family," Irsay wrote on his X account Wednesday (November 8).
Ulrich played for the Colts during both of his two NFL seasons, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and appearing in 10 career regular-season games, including five during the team's Super Bowl XLI season in 2006.
Ulrich had a decorated collegiate career at Northwestern University, which included being named team captain and All-Big Ten Honorable mention in 2004. The Illinois native was also named as a National Strength and Conditioning All-American during his final collegiate season and still holds the Northwestern football team records for squad (715), bench press (475) and incline press (425).
Ulrich was also a decorated high school athlete, having won All-State and All-Midwest honors for football, being named as a three-time Academic All-State in Illinois and also competing in the shot put for the Streamwood High School track and field team.