Iconic Art Museum Named Florida's 'Must-Visit' Museum
By Zuri Anderson
November 9, 2023
There are plenty of reasons people adore museums. Not only are important for preserving history and showcasing unique aspects of various cultures, but they can even capture some quirky and niche parts of American society. There are some exhibits dedicated to mundane things, like bananas and potatoes, to unusual topics such as UFOs and Pez memorabilia.
If you enjoy checking out museums, 24/7 Wall St. has a list for you. The website revealed the best museum worth a visit in every state. According to the roundup, the Salvador Dali Museum is worth your time in Florida!
"As singular as the famed Catalan artist it’s named after, the Dali Museum opened in 2011," writers described the art museum. "It is a site to behold with its unique, bulbous architecture housing the works of the mustachioed master. The museum first opened in 1982, heralding a cultural surge in the Tampa Bay area."
Writers also recommend you drop by the Ernest Hemingway Museum in Key West.
Here's how researchers compiled their list of every state's must-visit museums:
"We sifted through rankings of these institutions by various sources, including travel websites. We considered the top museums from these lists for each state and weighed visitor comments. In many cases, we chose museums that offer experiences unique to their environment rather than art collections that might be better-known. These institutions are often less expensive than their more celebrated counterparts, and are sometimes even free."