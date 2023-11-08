Iconic Art Museum Named Florida's 'Must-Visit' Museum

There are plenty of reasons people adore museums. Not only are important for preserving history and showcasing unique aspects of various cultures, but they can even capture some quirky and niche parts of American society. There are some exhibits dedicated to mundane things, like bananas and potatoes, to unusual topics such as UFOs and Pez memorabilia.

If you enjoy checking out museums, 24/7 Wall St. has a list for you. The website revealed the best museum worth a visit in every state. According to the roundup, the Salvador Dali­ Museum is worth your time in Florida!

"As singular as the famed Catalan artist it’s named after, the Dali­ Museum opened in 2011," writers described the art museum. "It is a site to behold with its unique, bulbous architecture housing the works of the mustachioed master. The museum first opened in 1982, heralding a cultural surge in the Tampa Bay area."