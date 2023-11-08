Illinois Restaurant Serves The State's Best Burrito

Burritos are a convenient way to compile your favorite food combinations into a perfectly wrapped meal. If you're making your own at home, there is no reason to hold back your creative genius! A steak, cheese, and pepper combo is just one example of the many glorious concoctions that can be stuffed into a burrito for a hearty dinner. And why stop there when you can have this dish for every meal of the day? That's right! You can also start your day with a filling bacon, egg, cheese, and potato burrito.

The possibilities are endless.

If you don't feel like coming up with your own creations, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across Illinois that offer this dish. One in particular is noted for serving the best burrito around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in Illinois is served at Gorditas La Tia Susy in Chicago. Far & Wide praised Susy's homemade gorditas.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burrito in the entire state:

"Gorditas La Tia Susy specializes in homemade gorditas, but everything on the menu is good. The burritos are long and thin, focusing more on the flavor of the tortillas and less on stuffing them to the breaking point. It’s so good that you’ll wish Susy was your own aunt."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burritos around visit farandwide.com.