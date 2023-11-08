Jack Harlow Gets Praise From Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear In Victory Speech

The latter half of Beshear's statement stems from his previous event with the Grammy-nominated rapper. Last Thursday, Harlow appeared at the University of Louisville in support of the governor's campaign. Cameron also held an event around the same time and invited former Trump White House press secretary and current Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders to join him.



“He was telling me he loved what I was doing, and for the last year and a half we’ve been staying in touch,” Harlow told the crowd about how he met Beshear. “This is a hell of a stand-up guy right here, and I think you all are holding the right signs.”



This isn't the first time his home state has paid homage to the "Churchill Downs" rapper. Earlier this year, Jack Harlow was honored with his own Hometown Heroes banner at the corner of Broadway and Barrett Ave. in Louisville. The shout-out from Governor Beshear comes ahead of Harlow's upcoming song "Lovin On Me" arriving this Friday. Check out his teaser below.