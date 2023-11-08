Jack Harlow Gets Praise From Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear In Victory Speech
By Tony M. Centeno
November 8, 2023
Jack Harlow is getting his props from the Governor of Kentucky following his reelection.
On Tuesday night, November 7, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear was reelected for a second term after he defeated his Republican challenger Daniel Cameron. During his victory speech, Gov. Beshear made sure to recognize Harlow, who supported him throughout his campaign.
“Tonight Kentucky made a choice," Gov. Beshear said. "A choice not to move to the right or to the left, but to move forward for every single family. A choice to reject Team R or Team D, and to state clearly that we are one Team Kentucky. A choice of Jack Harlow over Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”
“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice ... of Jack Harlow over Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”— The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2023
— Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in his reelection victory speech pic.twitter.com/87TsNWmf53
The latter half of Beshear's statement stems from his previous event with the Grammy-nominated rapper. Last Thursday, Harlow appeared at the University of Louisville in support of the governor's campaign. Cameron also held an event around the same time and invited former Trump White House press secretary and current Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders to join him.
“He was telling me he loved what I was doing, and for the last year and a half we’ve been staying in touch,” Harlow told the crowd about how he met Beshear. “This is a hell of a stand-up guy right here, and I think you all are holding the right signs.”
This isn't the first time his home state has paid homage to the "Churchill Downs" rapper. Earlier this year, Jack Harlow was honored with his own Hometown Heroes banner at the corner of Broadway and Barrett Ave. in Louisville. The shout-out from Governor Beshear comes ahead of Harlow's upcoming song "Lovin On Me" arriving this Friday. Check out his teaser below.