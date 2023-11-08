LEGO Convention Set To Arrive In New Mexico In 2024

Mark your calendars for an exciting and whimsical event that’ll bring back childhood memories at Expo New Mexico this January 20 and 21, 2024.

The New Mexico Brick Convention is rolling into town, promising an extraordinary LEGO experience unlike ever before.

Professional LEGO artists from across the United States will grace the event to showcase their awe-inspiring creations and mingle with fans. LEGO enthusiasts can also look forward to meeting the talented cast of the LEGO Masters TV show.

This gathering isn't only about fun. It’s about giving back, too. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Creations for Charity, a non-profit organization with a heartwarming mission: to provide new LEGO sets to underprivileged children around the world during the holiday season.

The New Mexico Brick Convention is expected to provide a delightful array of attractions, including a Construction Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for creative building. LEGO enthusiasts can also indulge in retail therapy by purchasing various LEGO merchandise, retired and new sets, and rare LEGO finds from different vendors.

Star Wars fans will be thrilled by the LEGO creations on display in the Star Wars Zone, while brick pits brimming with thousands of LEGO pieces await those who are eager to construct their own wonders. The Fan Zone will feature epic LEGO creations by local enthusiasts, adding a touch of regional flair to the event.

Secure a spot for this highly anticipated extravaganza. Tickets are available online for $14.99 per day, ensuring a jam-packed and fun-filled weekend at the New Mexico Brick Convention.