Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across Massachusetts coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in Massachusetts can be found at Trina's Starlite Lounge in Somerville. Cheapism recommended ordering the fried chicken, of course.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Massachusetts:

"A fried clam or scallop is easier to come by in the Bay State than good fried chicken, but this stylized dive bar saw an opening. It serves up plates of fried chicken with hot pepper syrup, mashed potatoes, and collard greens. Come into Trina's at brunch and they'll put it on a waffle, but you can have it with a cocktail or Miller High Life any time."

For a continued list of the best places to enjoy fried chicken around the country visit cheapism.com.