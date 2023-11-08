Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

Hungry? Fried chicken.

In need of a mid-day pick-me-up? Fried chicken.

Catering a family gathering or work event? You guessed it...fried chicken!

Fried chicken can be the answer to several occasions if you want it to be. In today's world, it seems as though you can order fast-food fried chicken from just about anywhere at any time. While this popular dish is widely available at a cost-effective price, why not stop by the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in your state? Be it crispiness, just the right amount of grease, or perfect portions, something about this specific fried chicken keeps customers across Michigan coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fried chicken in Michigan can be found at Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor. Cheapism recommended ordering the two-piece buttermilk-fried chicken!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Michigan:

"Zingerman's expanded from its Ann Arbor delicatessen to a small food empire ranging from candy and coffee to Korean barbecue. The Roadhouse has an extensive menu of its own, but the real star is the buttermilk-fried chicken that comes with mac and cheese, a house-made béchamel sauce, and a garnish of yellow mustard coleslaw that will make salad seem like weak filler by comparison."

For a continued list of the best places to enjoy fried chicken around the country visit cheapism.com.