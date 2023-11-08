Minnesota Restaurant Serves The State's Best Burrito

Burritos are a convenient way to compile your favorite food combinations into a perfectly wrapped meal. If you're making your own at home, there is no reason to hold back your creative genius! A steak, cheese, and pepper combo is just one example of the many glorious concoctions that can be stuffed into a burrito for a hearty dinner. And why stop there when you can have this dish for every meal of the day? That's right! You can also start your day with a filling bacon, egg, cheese, and potato burrito.

The possibilities are endless.

If you don't feel like coming up with your own creations, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across Minnesota that offer this dish. One in particular is noted for serving the best burrito around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in Minnesota is served at Maya Cuisine in Minneapolis. Far & Wide praised the huarache with barbacoa beef.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burrito in the entire state:

"Maya Cuisine has been around for awhile, and it has many devoted fans. Not only are the portions generous and the prices low, but the food is incredible. From authentic elote to five-star huarache with barbacoa beef, everything is made with just the right amount of spice. Mm, mm, good!"

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burritos around visit farandwide.com.