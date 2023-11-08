Patrick Dempsey Reacts To Being Named 2023's Sexiest Man Alive

Patrick Dempsey has finally been named People's Sexiest Man Alive after decades of being a heartthrob. On Wednesday, November 8th, the magazine named the former Grey's Anatomy star, who was known as Derek "McDreamy" Shepard, as this year's pick.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Dempsey told People. "It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

When he first heard the news, Dempsey said, "I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid! I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.” In addition to his acting career, he's founded the Dempsey Center in honor of his late mom, which supports cancer patients and their loved ones.