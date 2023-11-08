South Carolina City Named Among America's Best Winter Holiday Destinations

As the holidays quickly approach, many people may be scrambling to make travel plans for the winter season. Fortunately for those in South Carolina, you don't have to travel too far to spend time in one of the best winter holiday destinations in the country.

WalletHub compared nearly 70 of the largest metropolitan areas of the country to determine which are the best winter holiday destinations in 2023 for both cold-weather lovers those who enjoy a warmer environment during the season. One city in South Carolina ranked among the top spots for travelers preferring warmer weather.

The Charleston metro area, which covers regions around Charleston and North Charleston, ranked No. 6 overall thanks to high marks in categories like travel costs, local costs and weather.

These are the Top 10 winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers:

Las Vegas metro area San Diego metro area Austin metro area Dallas metro area San Antonio metro area Charleston metro area San Francisco metro area Houston metro area Phoenix metro area Los Angeles metro area

To determine the best holiday destinations, WalletHub analyzed 69 of the most populated U.S. metro areas using six factors: travel costs & hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety. These factors were then evaluated across 37 relevant metrics, including cost of cheapest flight, share of delayed flights, cost of living, cost of three-star hotel room, number of attractions, winter weather, warm weather, cold-weather activities, warm-weather activities, violent crime rate and more.

Check out the full study at WalletHub to see more of the best winter holiday destinations for 2023.