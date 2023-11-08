For all of the singles out there, knowing an exact location where chances of meeting your next partner could be increased is something that could definitely be of help.

Luckily, something very close to that exists.

USA Today has identified the best city to be single in every state:

"There are more than 160 million single Americans, that's a little over half the U.S. population. To find the best city for singles in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed all U.S. metro areas, the percentage of the adult population that is single, the concentration of businesses such as restaurants and bars and income levels.

The best cities for singles are home to a relatively large number of unattached people, have plenty of amenities supporting social interaction, as well as a local economy that is conducive to financial independence."

In Kentucky, the number one location for singles to live in is Lexington-Fayette. With a population of 506,786, the single population is 53.3% of total population. The cost of living, adjusted income, is $53,010 per capita, and the cost of living is 8.8% less than the national average:

"It is one of the more populous areas in the state with over 506,000 residents, and more than half of the adult population is unmarried."