For all of the singles out there, knowing an exact location where chances of meeting your next partner could be increased is something that could definitely be of help.

Luckily, something very close to that exists.

USA Today has identified the best city to be single in every state:

"There are more than 160 million single Americans, that's a little over half the U.S. population. To find the best city for singles in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed all U.S. metro areas, the percentage of the adult population that is single, the concentration of businesses such as restaurants and bars and income levels.

The best cities for singles are home to a relatively large number of unattached people, have plenty of amenities supporting social interaction, as well as a local economy that is conducive to financial independence."

In New Mexico, the number one location for singles to live in is Santa Fe. With a population of 148,917, the single population is 54.0% of total population. The cost of living, adjusted income, is $53,909 per capita, and the cost of living is 1.3% less than the national average:

"Compared to other cities in New Mexico, such as Albuquerque, Farmington, and Las Cruces, economic conditions are better in Santa Fe. Income per capita is higher than both the national and state figures , while the cost of living is a little lower. These factors can help singles in Santa Fe to more easily achieve financial independence."