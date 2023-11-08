The Best New Mexico City To Live In For Singles

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 8, 2023

Over-the-shoulder view of a unrecognisable woman receiving flower bouquet and reading "I love you" message on mobile phone
Photo: Getty Images

For all of the singles out there, knowing an exact location where chances of meeting your next partner could be increased is something that could definitely be of help.

Luckily, something very close to that exists.

USA Today has identified the best city to be single in every state:

"There are more than 160 million single Americans, that's a little over half the U.S. population. To find the best city for singles in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed all U.S. metro areas, the percentage of the adult population that is single, the concentration of businesses such as restaurants and bars and income levels.
The best cities for singles are home to a relatively large number of unattached people, have plenty of amenities supporting social interaction, as well as a local economy that is conducive to financial independence."

In New Mexico, the number one location for singles to live in is Santa Fe. With a population of 148,917, the single population is 54.0% of total population. The cost of living, adjusted income, is $53,909 per capita, and the cost of living is 1.3% less than the national average:

"Compared to other cities in New Mexico, such as Albuquerque, Farmington, and Las Cruces, economic conditions are better in Santa Fe. Income per capita is higher than both the national and state figures , while the cost of living is a little lower. These factors can help singles in Santa Fe to more easily achieve financial independence."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.