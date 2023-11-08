This Eatery Was Crowned Colorado's Best Seafood Restaurant

A seafood restaurant in Colorado is getting some attention thanks to a recent list from Yelp. The website rounded up the top seafood joints in every state, from places serving flavorful seafood boils and sushi restaurants to fine-dining establishments.

"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," writers said. "When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 19, 2023."

Turtle Boat was named Colorado's top spot to grab some seafood! With an average 4.7-star rating on Yelp, poke bowls are the name of the game here. Yelpers gushed about the fresh assortment of fish and ingredients you can load up on. They also commended the restaurant for its sustainability efforts.