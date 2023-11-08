This Eatery Was Crowned Colorado's Best Seafood Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 9, 2023
A seafood restaurant in Colorado is getting some attention thanks to a recent list from Yelp. The website rounded up the top seafood joints in every state, from places serving flavorful seafood boils and sushi restaurants to fine-dining establishments.
"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," writers said. "When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 19, 2023."
Turtle Boat was named Colorado's top spot to grab some seafood! With an average 4.7-star rating on Yelp, poke bowls are the name of the game here. Yelpers gushed about the fresh assortment of fish and ingredients you can load up on. They also commended the restaurant for its sustainability efforts.
Yelper Simone W. showered the eatery with much praise in her review:
"Just plopped into town and it was the first cuisine experience for a group of 4 -- and everyone was thrilled. Delicious! Sustainable fish -- 5 stars! Amazing toppings. Outside seating. LOVE it. Want to take this back home with me to San Francisco! Thanks Turtle Boat!"
You can find this restaurant at 2231 S Broadway in Denver.