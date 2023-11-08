This Eatery Was Crowned Florida's Best Seafood Restaurant

An under-the-radar seafood restaurant in Florida is getting some attention thanks to a recent list from Yelp. The website rounded up the top seafood joints in every state, from places serving flavorful seafood boils and sushi restaurants to fine-dining establishments.

"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," writers said. "When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 19, 2023."

Skully's Low Country Boil was named Florida's top spot to grab some seafood! With an average 4.9-star rating on Yelp, this joint is best known for its mouth-watering seafood boils which are perfect for groups dining there. You can also get free drinks while you're waiting for your food!