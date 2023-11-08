This Eatery Was Crowned Florida's Best Seafood Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 9, 2023
An under-the-radar seafood restaurant in Florida is getting some attention thanks to a recent list from Yelp. The website rounded up the top seafood joints in every state, from places serving flavorful seafood boils and sushi restaurants to fine-dining establishments.
"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," writers said. "When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 19, 2023."
Skully's Low Country Boil was named Florida's top spot to grab some seafood! With an average 4.9-star rating on Yelp, this joint is best known for its mouth-watering seafood boils which are perfect for groups dining there. You can also get free drinks while you're waiting for your food!
Yelper Katherine D. showered the eatery with much praise in her review:
"As a family of 12, we were able to devour 2 buckets worth of shrimp, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Lucky for us, we ordered 3 buckets, so we were able to take some home. The seasoning is perfect and the everything is cooked to perfection. Skully's may not look like much from the roadside, since it's surrounded by picnic tables and the restaurant itself looks like nothing more than a shack-- but I would argue that this is the best, BEST seafood on the Cape."
You can find this restaurant at 5544 Cape San Blas Rd. in Port St. Joe.