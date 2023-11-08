This Eatery Was Crowned Washington's Best Seafood Restaurant

An under-the-radar seafood restaurant in Washington State is getting some attention thanks to a recent list from Yelp. The website rounded up the top seafood joints in every state, from places serving flavorful seafood boils and sushi restaurants to fine-dining establishments.

"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," writers said. "When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 19, 2023."

The Crawfish Hut was named Washington's top spot to grab some seafood! With an average 4.7-star rating on Yelp, this Cajun-inspired spot serves a vast array of seafood delights, including delicious seafood boils, fried foods, and raw oysters. Yelpers also appreciated the amazing service here, too.