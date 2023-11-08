This Eatery Was Crowned Washington's Best Seafood Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 9, 2023
An under-the-radar seafood restaurant in Washington State is getting some attention thanks to a recent list from Yelp. The website rounded up the top seafood joints in every state, from places serving flavorful seafood boils and sushi restaurants to fine-dining establishments.
"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," writers said. "When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 19, 2023."
The Crawfish Hut was named Washington's top spot to grab some seafood! With an average 4.7-star rating on Yelp, this Cajun-inspired spot serves a vast array of seafood delights, including delicious seafood boils, fried foods, and raw oysters. Yelpers also appreciated the amazing service here, too.
Yelper Michelle V. showered the eatery with much praise in her review:
"Oh my GOD this is the best seafood boil in the PNW. I live in Oregon and would drive to Washington just to get this! The seafood is juicy, the marinade is delicious but not oily. We got Combo #1 and it was perfect for two people - without rice or anything! The crawfish are MASSIVE alongside the clams too. You won't be disappointed! It feels very casual and hole in the wall-ish but is very clean! Service is amazing and so nice!"
You can find this restaurant at 15706 1st Ave S in Burien.