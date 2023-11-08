Timbaland Apologizes For Disturbing 'Muzzle' Comments About Britney Spears

By Tony M. Centeno

November 8, 2023

Timbaland and Britney Spears
Photo: Getty Images

Timbaland has offered an apology after he made some disparaging comments about Britney Spears amid the release of her explosive memoir.

On Tuesday, November 7, the super producer backpedaled his thoughts about the pop star during a livestream on his TikTok page. He responded to the backlash from her fans after a comment from an interview he did last month that recently spread on social media. In the viral clip, Timbo reacted to a statement from a fan who mentioned his collaboration with Justin Timberlake "Cry Me A River." That's when he suggested that JT should've "put a muzzle on that girl."

“She going crazy, right?" Timbaland said during the interview. "I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.”

His comments clearly angered Britney's loyal fanbase, who flooded timelines everywhere with plenty of pushback against Timbo. In his apology, he agreed that he was wrong, but explained that he was only speaking from an outside perspective.

“I’m sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her," Timbaland said according to Rolling Stone. "I’m sorry, because muzzle was — no, you have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong for saying that. I was looking at it from a different lens and what I am is a reconcile person. I’m not a person who takes sides.”

See more footage from his apology on TikTok below.

