Timbaland Apologizes For Disturbing 'Muzzle' Comments About Britney Spears

“She going crazy, right?" Timbaland said during the interview. "I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.”



His comments clearly angered Britney's loyal fanbase, who flooded timelines everywhere with plenty of pushback against Timbo. In his apology, he agreed that he was wrong, but explained that he was only speaking from an outside perspective.



“I’m sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her," Timbaland said according to Rolling Stone. "I’m sorry, because muzzle was — no, you have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong for saying that. I was looking at it from a different lens and what I am is a reconcile person. I’m not a person who takes sides.”



