Tina Fey, Reneé Rapp, Jon Hamm, & More Star In New 'Mean Girls' Trailer

An official trailer for the forthcoming Mean Girls movie musical has arrived and it boasts an impressive cast of new and familiar faces. "On January 12th," the trailer reads, "This isn't your mother's Mean Girls."

The first official trailer, which was shared on Wednesday, November 8th, features original cast members from the 2004 rom-com including writer Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. Up-and-coming pop star Reneé Rap will star as Regina George and Angourie Rice will take on the role of Cady Heron. The movie musical will also feature some familiar faces including Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, The Office star Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, and Busy Philipps as Mrs. George.