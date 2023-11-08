Tina Fey, Reneé Rapp, Jon Hamm, & More Star In New 'Mean Girls' Trailer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 8, 2023
An official trailer for the forthcoming Mean Girls movie musical has arrived and it boasts an impressive cast of new and familiar faces. "On January 12th," the trailer reads, "This isn't your mother's Mean Girls."
The first official trailer, which was shared on Wednesday, November 8th, features original cast members from the 2004 rom-com including writer Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. Up-and-coming pop star Reneé Rap will star as Regina George and Angourie Rice will take on the role of Cady Heron. The movie musical will also feature some familiar faces including Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, The Office star Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, and Busy Philipps as Mrs. George.
Get in loser, we’re going to the movies. 💖 Watch the new trailer for #MeanGirls – only in theatres January 12. #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink pic.twitter.com/Kkqt4fXqLF— Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) November 8, 2023
"Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, A-list girl clique at her new school and she makes mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George," the film's synopsis on IMDb reads.
The release of the trailer comes shortly after members of the original cast reunited for a Black Friday commercial for Walmart. On Wednesday, November 1st, actresses Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert starred in the store's advertisement for their upcoming Black Friday deals which riffed on several scenes from the iconic 2004 rom-com. "Some things never change," Lohan says in a voiceover. "On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals."
Back in February, Seyfried said that all four of the original actresses were into having cameos in the upcoming Mean Girls musical film. "It's not it's not really up to us, is it?" Seyfried said at the time. "All four of us are 100% into it." As for how the original cast would return to the film, the actress has some ideas. "Maybe the mothers of our characters?" she mused. "That's what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script."