Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Receives Trial Date
By Tony M. Centeno
November 8, 2023
Duane "Keefe D" Davis will face trial next summer.
On Tuesday, November 7, a judge ruled that Davis' trial will be set for June 3, 2024. The sole suspect in Tupac Shakur's murder appeared in court with his attorneys Charles Cano and Robert Arroyo, who were assigned to him since he could not afford his own legal representation. His case was transferred to Judge Carli Kierny after Davis pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. The defendant's attorneys have two months to file a petition to challenge his charge.
“The discovery is about as voluminous as I’ve had in my career,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo told the judge during the hearing.
Prosecutors know that Davis didn't pull the trigger on the murder weapon himself. However, they do believe that he provided the shooter with the gun and allegedly plotted the shooting as retaliation following a fight that happened at the MGM Grand involving his nephew Orlando Anderson, who was also in the car with Davis that night. Anderson was believed to be the man who fired the deadly bullets that struck Shakur while he was in the adjacent vehicle with Suge Knight.
Speaking of Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder recently stated that he would not testify against Davis if he was called upon by the prosecution. Knight said he wouldn't wish prison on anyone even if Davis was guilty.
Davis is due back in court on January 9, 2024.