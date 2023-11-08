Washington Spot Named One Of America's Best Small Towns To Visit

Small towns are quickly becoming hot spots for travel. Over the last several years, more tourists and travelers have been taking notice of these locations thanks to their innate charm, unique offerings, attractions, restaurants, and other amenities. Plus, fewer crowds and more affordable prices are always a plus!

If you need a vacation soon, Country Living unveiled a list of America's 50 best small towns to visit. The website states, "With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping."

An under-the-radar town in Washington State appeared on the list, and it's Sequim! Here's why it was chosen:

"This western Washington town near the base of the Olympic Mountains is drenched in natural beauty. It's also one of the driest regions in the Pacific Northwest, with average annual rainfall of only 16 inches. If you're planning a trip to the 'Lavender Capital of North America,' a visit to a lush lavender farm is a must to get a whiff of the aromatic plant."