California-Based Retailer Closing All Stores Nationwide

Z Gallerie has 21 locations across nine states including, California, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. California locations include Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego. According to KTLA, the well-known retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the third time on October 16th. Z Gallerie CEO Robert Fetterman revealed that if a buyer does not come forward to purchase the company within the next few months, then all stores will close as planned by the end of the year.