California-Based Retailer Closing All Stores Nationwide

By Logan DeLoye

November 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Z Gallerie announced on Wednesday (November 8) that they would be closing all stores nationwide to focus on their "online channel." The company took to social media to share that every brick-and-mortar store across the country would soon close its doors but that Z Gallerie home furnishings would still be available online.

"Dear Customers. Our vision is to make every day glamorous, one room at a time. With that vision, we aim to inspire you with our signature Z Gallerie style 24/7 through our online channel, featuring a world of inspiration where you can get lost in the details and turn your home into a work of art. Our retail stores will be closing. Thank you for shopping with our store teams over the years, you have inspired us."

Z Gallerie has 21 locations across nine states including, California, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. California locations include Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego. According to KTLA, the well-known retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the third time on October 16th. Z Gallerie CEO Robert Fetterman revealed that if a buyer does not come forward to purchase the company within the next few months, then all stores will close as planned by the end of the year.

