California Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

Burritos are a convenient way to compile your favorite food combinations into a perfectly wrapped meal. If you're making one at home, there is no reason to hold back your creative genius! A steak, cheese, and pepper combo is just one example of many glorious concoctions that can be stuffed into a burrito for a hearty lunch or dinner. And why stop there when you can have this dish for every meal of the day? That's right! You can also start your day with a filling bacon, egg, cheese, and potato burrito.

The possibilities are endless.

If you don't feel like coming up with your own creations, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across California that offer this dish. One in particular is noted for serving the best burrito around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in California is served at El Primo Tacos in Venice. Far & Wide had good things to say about the "build-your-own" burritos with fresh ingredients!

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burrito in the entire state:

"Los Angeles locals love their taco trucks, and their Mexican food standards can’t get any higher. El Primo Tacos is something else. You get to choose between several different meats, including carne asada and classic el pastor. You also get to essentially build your own burritos, choosing from a variety of toppings like onions, peppers and even pineapple. Yum!"

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burritos around visit farandwide.com.