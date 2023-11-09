Corey Taylor Recalls Playing 'Aggressive' Table Tennis Against Dave Grohl

Corey Taylor's got some good stories, and during a recent interview with Classic Rock magazine, the Stone Sour/Slipknot frontman recalled some of his most memorable encounters with rock legends: including playing "aggressive" table tennis games against Dave Grohl when Stone Sour was recording their 2006 album Come What(ever) May at his Studio 606.

“He’d come down and kick our a**es at table tennis,” Taylor recalled. “He’s so f***ing aggressive about it. If we were up on him, he’d be banging his paddle on the table: ‘Come on! S**t!’ He was not happy when we did beat him, let’s put it that way.”

“It got to the point that they ended up making me play him to get back in his good graces, because I sucked so bad at it," he continued. "I’d be the one who fell on his sword to keep Dave happy at table tennis. I was thrown to the lions a lot.”

That definitely checks out.

