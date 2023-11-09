Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Will Not Seek Reelection In 2024

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced that he will not seek reelection in 2024. Manchin has served in the Senate since winning a special election in 2010.

"After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for reelection to the United States Senate," Manchin said in a statement. "But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

Manchin's retirement leaves an opening for Republicans to flip his seat in the deep-red state. The centrist Democrat found himself fighting with his own party over the past few years. He recently considered leaving the party to become an independent but ultimately decided not to run again.

Machin was facing a tough challenge for his seat from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has been gaining in the polls and is favored to win next year.