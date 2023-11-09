Drake Mourns The Loss Of Noah '40' Shebib's Father: 'Long Live The Don'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 9, 2023
Drake is mourning the loss of his best friend's father.
On Tuesday, November 7, Noah "40" Shebib announced that his father Donald Shebib passed away in a touching Instagram post. Drake's trusted producer and engineer included a trove of childhood photos of his pops along with recent shots of him and his dad at shows. Among the gallery of images is one photo of Drake hugging 40's dad. The OVO Sound founder used the photo in his tribute to 40's father. Drizzy took to his Instagram Story to say a few words about Mr. Shebib.
“Don Shebib gave me one of my best friends in the world and we were able to build something that changed our lives and our city forever,” he wrote. “Long love the Don we will continue in your honour for as long as they allow us.”
40's dad was a prolific film director who made all kinds of cinematic pieces from documentaries to feature-length films. His final film Nightalk was released in 2022. Two days after Shebib passed, 40 expressed his sorrow in the captions of his Instagram posts.
"Donald Shebib. The legendary Canadian Filmmaker. You deserve all your flowers. ♥️💐" 40 wrote. "I will always miss you my good friend. Until I see you again. Rest in Paradise ♥️"
The photo Drake posted appears to have been taken during his time on the road for his "It's All A Blur Tour." 40 joined Drizzy for the tour and invited his pops to catch a show with him.
Rest in peace, Donald Shebib. See more photos of 40 and his dad below.