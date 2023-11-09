Feds Bust 'High-End Brothel Network' Used By Politicians, Military Officers

The Justice Department announced the arrests of three men allegedly involved in running "high-end brothels in greater Boston and eastern Virginia" that serviced politicians, military officials, and other wealthy individuals.

"They are doctors, they are lawyers, they are accountants, they are elected officials, they are executives at high-tech companies and pharmaceutical companies, they are military officers, government contractors, professors, scientists," Joshua S. Levy, the acting U.S. attorney in Boston, said at a news conference. "Pick a profession. They're probably represented in this case."

None of the alleged clients were identified in court papers.

Prosecutors charged Han Lee, 41; James Lee, 68; and Junmyung Lee, 30, with running an interstate prostitution network with multiple brothels.

The men advertised their service using two websites, which allowed clients to book prostitutes. The websites included descriptions and photos of the women.

Prospective clients had to undergo a verification process, which included providing their full names, email addresses, and phone numbers. They also had to list their employer and provide a reference if they had one.

Once the clients were verified, the suspects would send them text messages that included a "menu" of available women and the services they offered, along with the cost, which ranged from $350 to upwards of $600 per hour.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing. It is unknown if prosecutors will seek to file charges against any of the clients who used the brothel service.