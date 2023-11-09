Florida Man Busted With 5 Alligators In His Bathtub: FWC

A Florida man got in trouble with wildlife officials after they found five alligators housed in his bathroom, according to FOX 35. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cited 38-year-old Robert Robinson for keeping alligators without a permit after officers visited his Saint Cloud home on October 23.

An incident report obtained by reporters said FWC officers got an anonymous tip about someone keeping juvenile gators inside his house. When the officials dropped by Robinson's house, they ran into someone sitting on the front porch who called the homeowner.

Robinson told officers over the phone that he did have the reptiles inside his home and gave them permission to check them out. Wildlife officials discovered five young gators inside a bathtub and checked the rest of the rooms to make sure the 38-year-old didn't possess any other animals, according to the report.

FWC officers removed the alligators and later pulled up to Robinson's work, where he admitted to catching the reptiles from a pond near his home. No word on what he planned to do with the creatures or how long he had them.

Robinson was criminally cited for personal possession of wildlife without a Class II permit, which requires him to show up in court.

As for the alligators, they were released into Lake Tohopekaliga, reporters said.