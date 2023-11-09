According to Ephron's version of events, Rocky called him and demanded to know his location. Ephron believed that Rocky wanted to try and resolve their issues so he agreed to meet at a hotel in L.A. Instead of talking things out, Ephron claimed that Rocky pulled up to the scene with his goons and whipped out a gun after their conversation got heated. The alleged victim claimed Rocky pointed the gun at his stomach and said "I'll kill you right now."



Rocky didn't immediately shoot Ephron at that moment. However, he claimed that he felt his hand get hot after shots rang out behind him. He alleged Rocky pulled the trigger four times before he ran off. Ephron said he waited a full day to go to the police out of fear of retaliation. Rocky was actually in the courtroom during the hearing. He eventually left the hearing in a good mood. He even signed some autographs on his way out.



Ephron first filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky last year several months after the shooting. Earlier this year, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the rapper and his attorney Jose Tacopina for depicting him as a liar during their media blitz. Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.



"Rocky didn't commit a crime," Tacopina previously told TMZ. "It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."