Influencer Luana Andrade Dead At 29
By Jason Hall
November 9, 2023
Brazilian influencer and reality television star Luana Andrade has reportedly died at the age of 29 following a botched cosmetic procedure, Globo 1 reported (h/t the New York Post).
Andrade reportedly underwent a knee liposuction operation performed by a private surgeon and anesthesiologist hired by her family before suffering "a respiratory event" and suffered cardiac arrest two hours into the surgery, the hospital confirmed in a statement obtained by the media outlet. Surgeons immediately stopped the procedure and conducted tests on Andrade, who was reported to have suffered massive thrombosis -- caused by blood clots blocking veins or arteries -- before being transferred to ICU, where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday (November 7).
Andrade's death was reported to be caused by a pulmonary embolism, according to Globo 1. The 29-year-old was best known for competing on the popular reality dating show 'Power Couple Brasil' alongside her boyfriend, João Hadad, in 2022 and announced she had been hired as a stage assistant for the program 'Domingo Legal' in April, having also worked as a model and launched her own clothing brand.
Andrade had posted the caption "It's not even over yet, and so much gratitude for this year 2023" in a compilation post shared five days prior to her death.