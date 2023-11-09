Influencer Luana Andrade Dead At 29

Brazilian influencer and reality television star Luana Andrade has reportedly died at the age of 29 following a botched cosmetic procedure, Globo 1 reported (h/t the New York Post).

Andrade reportedly underwent a knee liposuction operation performed by a private surgeon and anesthesiologist hired by her family before suffering "a respiratory event" and suffered cardiac arrest two hours into the surgery, the hospital confirmed in a statement obtained by the media outlet. Surgeons immediately stopped the procedure and conducted tests on Andrade, who was reported to have suffered massive thrombosis -- caused by blood clots blocking veins or arteries -- before being transferred to ICU, where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday (November 7).