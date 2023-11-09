Influencer Luana Andrade Dead At 29

By Jason Hall

November 9, 2023

Photo: @luandradel/Instagram

Brazilian influencer and reality television star Luana Andrade has reportedly died at the age of 29 following a botched cosmetic procedure, Globo 1 reported (h/t the New York Post).

Andrade reportedly underwent a knee liposuction operation performed by a private surgeon and anesthesiologist hired by her family before suffering "a respiratory event" and suffered cardiac arrest two hours into the surgery, the hospital confirmed in a statement obtained by the media outlet. Surgeons immediately stopped the procedure and conducted tests on Andrade, who was reported to have suffered massive thrombosis -- caused by blood clots blocking veins or arteries -- before being transferred to ICU, where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday (November 7).

Andrade's death was reported to be caused by a pulmonary embolism, according to Globo 1. The 29-year-old was best known for competing on the popular reality dating show 'Power Couple Brasil' alongside her boyfriend, João Hadad, in 2022 and announced she had been hired as a stage assistant for the program 'Domingo Legal' in April, having also worked as a model and launched her own clothing brand.

Andrade had posted the caption "It's not even over yet, and so much gratitude for this year 2023" in a compilation post shared five days prior to her death.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.