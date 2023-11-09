Israel To Begin Daily Four-Hour Humanitarian Pauses In Gaza Fighting

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Israel has agreed to suspend fighting in Gaza for four hours every day to allow humanitarian aid for the civilians caught in the warzone.

"A four-hour pause, for instance, will allow, potentially, to move humanitarian assistance into that localized area over that span of time. It could also provide enough of a window to help people get out of harm's way," Kirby said. "It could also provide brief windows of opportunity for safe passage for those hostages from where they're being held to safer ground."

Israel clarified that the pauses are not a ceasefire.

"There is no ceasefire," the Israel Defense Forces said on X. "There are tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians. We are also providing humanitarian corridors for civilians in Gaza to temporarily move south to safer areas where they can receive humanitarian aid."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reiterated his previous statements that there will not be a ceasefire until Hamas releases all of the people being held hostage by the terror group.

"The fighting continues, and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The announcement of the pauses comes after Israeli forces captured a key Hamas stronghold after ten hours of intense fighting.

"The fighters completed the takeover of the outpost after 10 hours of fighting, during which they eliminated terrorists, captured many weapons, uncovered terrorist tunnel shafts, including a shaft located near a kindergarten and leading to an extensive underground route," the IDF said in a statement.