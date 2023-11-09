Israel To Begin Daily Four-Hour Humanitarian Pauses In Gaza Fighting

By Bill Galluccio

November 9, 2023

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
Photo: DAPHNE LEMELIN / AFP / Getty Images

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Israel has agreed to suspend fighting in Gaza for four hours every day to allow humanitarian aid for the civilians caught in the warzone.

"A four-hour pause, for instance, will allow, potentially, to move humanitarian assistance into that localized area over that span of time. It could also provide enough of a window to help people get out of harm's way," Kirby said. "It could also provide brief windows of opportunity for safe passage for those hostages from where they're being held to safer ground."

Israel clarified that the pauses are not a ceasefire.

"There is no ceasefire," the Israel Defense Forces said on X. "There are tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians. We are also providing humanitarian corridors for civilians in Gaza to temporarily move south to safer areas where they can receive humanitarian aid."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reiterated his previous statements that there will not be a ceasefire until Hamas releases all of the people being held hostage by the terror group.

"The fighting continues, and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The announcement of the pauses comes after Israeli forces captured a key Hamas stronghold after ten hours of intense fighting.

"The fighters completed the takeover of the outpost after 10 hours of fighting, during which they eliminated terrorists, captured many weapons, uncovered terrorist tunnel shafts, including a shaft located near a kindergarten and leading to an extensive underground route," the IDF said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.