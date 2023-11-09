Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

November 9, 2023

Burritos are a convenient way to compile your favorite food combinations into a perfectly wrapped meal. If you're making one at home, there is no reason to hold back your creative genius! A steak, cheese, and pepper combo is just one example of many glorious concoctions that can be stuffed into a burrito for a hearty lunch or dinner. And why stop there when you can have this dish for every meal of the day? That's right! You can also start your day with a filling bacon, egg, cheese, and potato burrito.

The possibilities are endless.

If you don't feel like coming up with your own creations, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across Massachusetts that offer this dish. One in particular is noted for serving the best burrito around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in Massachusetts is served at Sabroso Taqueria in Boston. Far & Wide had good things to say about the shrimp burrito.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burrito in the entire state:

"Sabroso, which means “tasty” in Spanish, is a fast casual chain that lives up to its name. Street taco fans should look elsewhere, but if you like something clean, simple and Chipotle-esque, Sabroso is the one for you. You’re not going to find burritos covered in sauce and melted cheese, but you will find a somewhat healthier style of Mexican food, conveniently located downtown. The shrimp burrito is a fan favorite, so give it a try if you’re into seafood."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burritos around visit farandwide.com.

