Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

Burritos are a convenient way to compile your favorite food combinations into a perfectly wrapped meal. If you're making one at home, there is no reason to hold back your creative genius! A steak, cheese, and pepper combo is just one example of many glorious concoctions that can be stuffed into a burrito for a hearty lunch or dinner. And why stop there when you can have this dish for every meal of the day? That's right! You can also start your day with a filling bacon, egg, cheese, and potato burrito.

The possibilities are endless.

If you don't feel like coming up with your own creations, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across Michigan that offer this dish. One in particular is noted for serving the best burrito around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in Michigan is served at Loco Burrito in Saugatuck. Far & Wide had good things to say about the guacamole.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burrito in the entire state:

"OK, weirdly enough this Yelp page says it’s called El Burrito Feliz, but the sign outside and menu at this gem of a restaurant in Saugatuck calls it Loco Burrito (not to be confused with the Illinois El Burrito Loco chain). If you want delicious Tex-Mex fare, with bottomless chips and salsa and margaritas the size of your face, this is the place to go in Michigan. And, yes, the burrito options are plentiful and massive."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burritos around visit farandwide.com.